Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

VCIT stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

