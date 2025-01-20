Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $122.22 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

