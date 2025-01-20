Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,073 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

MXI opened at $80.82 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

