AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 623,229 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

