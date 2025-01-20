AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,513 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

