AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

