Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.03.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
