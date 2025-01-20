Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 639,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.