Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 20.99% 16.22% 8.79% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Amplify Energy has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.79%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.76 $392.75 million $1.54 3.80 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

