Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.545 dividend. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 389.87%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

