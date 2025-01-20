Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $22.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

