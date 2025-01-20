Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $406.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $304.85 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.70. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.