Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 25.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) rose 25.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 333,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 145,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.