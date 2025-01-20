Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,973,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

