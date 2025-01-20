Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,973,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $162.49.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.