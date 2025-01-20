Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 70.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Gartner by 38.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,074.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

NYSE:IT opened at $516.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

