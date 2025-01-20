Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

