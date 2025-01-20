Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,090,961 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 188,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

