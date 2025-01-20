Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 121,852 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 443.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $175,652,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

