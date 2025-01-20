Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.