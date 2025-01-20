AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

