Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

