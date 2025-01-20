Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
BBWI stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
