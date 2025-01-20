Bayshore Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,985,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

