Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BZH traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $880.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

