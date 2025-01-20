BigSur Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

