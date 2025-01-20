BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,100 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

