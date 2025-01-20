Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. 41,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 50,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Boralex Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

