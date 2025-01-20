Bremer Bank National Association Has $6.07 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 21,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $337.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.19.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

