Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $62.76 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

