Bremer Bank National Association Sells 458 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

