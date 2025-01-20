Bremer Bank National Association Sells 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Shares of HON opened at $222.58 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

