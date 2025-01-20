Bricktown Capital LLC Sells 92,176 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bricktown Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.4% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
