Bricktown Capital LLC Sells 92,176 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bricktown Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.4% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.