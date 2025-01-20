Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

