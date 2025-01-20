Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

