Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $474,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,455,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 491,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 183,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 409,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 318.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 283,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $14.91 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

