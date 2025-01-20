Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

