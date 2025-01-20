Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $15,645,074 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

