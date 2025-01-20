Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $66,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

