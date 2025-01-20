Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $76,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

