Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,645,000 after buying an additional 573,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

CVX opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.