Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

