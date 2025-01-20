Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $302.08 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

