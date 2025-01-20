Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.