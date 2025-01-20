Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

TSE:CG opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.