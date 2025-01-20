Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Central Puerto Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

