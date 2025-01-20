Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Financial Review

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Cerro Grande Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.85) -1.91 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A -8,973.12% -206.20% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -18.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for NioCorp Developments and Cerro Grande Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 123.77%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Cerro Grande Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; Pimenton mine; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.