CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

