CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

CGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $108.42 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,290,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,550,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,513,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,072,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,275,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,887,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 68.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,485,000 after buying an additional 555,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.