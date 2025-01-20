Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 617,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 150,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.