Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

