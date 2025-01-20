China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,711,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 8,151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 757.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
