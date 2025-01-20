China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,711,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 8,151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 757.5 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About China Railway Group

Featured Stories

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

